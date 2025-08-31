Next Article
India to offer financial aid to exporters hit by US tariffs
India is preparing a plan to support its exporters after the US hiked tariffs by 50%.
Many Indian businesses have been struggling with delayed payments and canceled orders, so the government's aiming to give quick financial relief and help them find new markets.
What else is in the pipeline?
Expect financial aid packages soon to ease cash flow problems for exporters.
The government also wants to make it easier for businesses by possibly reforming GST rates and helping them branch out into new markets.
Ministries are working together on this, hoping these moves will keep trade steady even with global challenges.