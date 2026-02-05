Nykaa Q3 profit soars 143% to ₹63 crore

Nykaa's revenue from operations also witnessed a major jump, increasing by 26.7% YoY to ₹2,873.26 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2025. This is up from ₹2,267.21 crore recorded in Q3 FY25 and indicates continued expansion across its core businesses. The total income for the quarter stood at ₹2,879.52 crore as opposed to ₹2,272.74 crore last year during this period.

Cost analysis

Total expenses rose to ₹2,753.54 crore

On the expenditure front, Nykaa's total expenses rose to ₹2,753.54 crore from ₹2,228.18 crore in the same period last year. The cost of traded goods increased to ₹1,504.77 crore from ₹1,284.96 crore while employee benefits expense went up to ₹202.90 crore from ₹174.60 crore last year during this period. Despite these rising costs, the company's profit before tax saw a sharp jump to ₹109.62 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with ₹44.56 crore in Q3 FY25.