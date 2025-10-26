Odisha government approves energy projects worth ₹1.46L crore

The Odisha government has approved 33 investment proposals worth ₹1.46 lakh crore, including a major coal-to-chemical project by Adani Enterprises Limited . The approvals were granted during a meeting of the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) and Single Window Clearance Committee (SLWCA), chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Job creation Projects to create over 66,000 job opportunities The HLCA approved 12 investment proposals worth ₹1,41,993.54 crore, expected to generate 49,745 jobs. Meanwhile, the SLWCA cleared investments worth ₹4,019.53 crore that will create an additional 16,590 job opportunities. The projects span a variety of sectors, including IT & ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing), aerospace and defense, textiles and apparel, among others.

Project details Adani's coal-to-chemical plant in Sundergarh Adani Enterprises Limited will set up a coal-to-chemical plant in Sundergarh district with an investment of ₹84,000 crore. The project is expected to generate employment for around 36,000 people. Other major investments include ACME Akshay Energy Private Limited's investment in green hydrogen and ammonia production and Jindal India Power Limited's investment in power and renewable energy sectors.

Investment confidence Investments strategically spread across key districts Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "These 500 days reflect a confident, progressive, and investment-ready Odisha." He added that the trust shown by investors from across India and abroad highlights the strength of their policies and governance speed. The approved projects are strategically spread across 14 key districts to ensure balanced industrialization and inclusive regional growth.