Odisha government approves energy projects worth ₹1.46L crore
What's the story
The Odisha government has approved 33 investment proposals worth ₹1.46 lakh crore, including a major coal-to-chemical project by Adani Enterprises Limited. The approvals were granted during a meeting of the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) and Single Window Clearance Committee (SLWCA), chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.
Job creation
Projects to create over 66,000 job opportunities
The HLCA approved 12 investment proposals worth ₹1,41,993.54 crore, expected to generate 49,745 jobs. Meanwhile, the SLWCA cleared investments worth ₹4,019.53 crore that will create an additional 16,590 job opportunities. The projects span a variety of sectors, including IT & ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing), aerospace and defense, textiles and apparel, among others.
Project details
Adani's coal-to-chemical plant in Sundergarh
Adani Enterprises Limited will set up a coal-to-chemical plant in Sundergarh district with an investment of ₹84,000 crore. The project is expected to generate employment for around 36,000 people. Other major investments include ACME Akshay Energy Private Limited's investment in green hydrogen and ammonia production and Jindal India Power Limited's investment in power and renewable energy sectors.
Investment confidence
Investments strategically spread across key districts
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "These 500 days reflect a confident, progressive, and investment-ready Odisha." He added that the trust shown by investors from across India and abroad highlights the strength of their policies and governance speed. The approved projects are strategically spread across 14 key districts to ensure balanced industrialization and inclusive regional growth.
Approval record
₹7.7 lakh crore worth projects approved
In the last 500 days, Odisha has set a new benchmark with 12 Single Window meetings and seven HLCA meetings approving 330 projects worth ₹7.7 lakh crore. These approvals are expected to create around 4.7 lakh jobs across the state. Further, 76 projects were fast-tracked and grounded, while eight were inaugurated with a combined investment of ₹2.04 lakh crore, creating some 1.63 lakh direct employment opportunities across various skill sets.