Oil prices drop as OPEC considers increasing output Business Oct 28, 2025

Oil prices just took another hit, dropping for the third day straight—Brent crude is now at $65.58 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate sits at $61.22.

The main reason? OPEC is thinking about upping oil production in December, which has traders rethinking their bets even as hopes for a US-China trade deal are still in the mix.