Wall Street hits record highs on trade deal, rate cut hopes

Trade talks, tech earnings to drive market

US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are set to meet on Thursday to talk tariffs and rare-earth exports—potentially easing some long-running trade tensions.

Meanwhile, everyone's watching for earnings from the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, which could show off more growth in AI.

Semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA and Qualcomm also helped push markets up, while market volatility dropped to a one-month low.