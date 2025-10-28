Next Article
Megasoft's UK arm to acquire precision engineering firm Nasmyth Group
Business
Megasoft is making a big move—its UK arm, Sigma Advanced Systems UK Ltd, is acquiring Nasmyth Group (a precision engineering company with bases in the UK and India) for ₹213 crore.
The deal should wrap up in about four weeks and will help Megasoft boost its presence in the global aerospace and defense space.
Deal to wrap up in 4 weeks
Nasmyth has been on a growth streak, with revenue climbing to nearly £60 million by April 2025.
By bringing Nasmyth onboard, Megasoft gets access to new tech know-how and wider markets.
Investors seem excited too—after the news broke, Megasoft's shares jumped 5% on Monday, capping off an impressive 110% rise so far this year.
All key approvals are already sorted for a smooth handover.