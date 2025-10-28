Megasoft's UK arm to acquire precision engineering firm Nasmyth Group

Deal to wrap up in 4 weeks

Nasmyth has been on a growth streak, with revenue climbing to nearly £60 million by April 2025.

By bringing Nasmyth onboard, Megasoft gets access to new tech know-how and wider markets.

Investors seem excited too—after the news broke, Megasoft's shares jumped 5% on Monday, capping off an impressive 110% rise so far this year.

All key approvals are already sorted for a smooth handover.