Sensex gains over 560 points, Nifty settles near 15,300 mark

What to expect on Tuesday

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Asian markets were a bit cautious as everyone waits for big tech earnings reports and central bank updates.

Still, the GIFT Nifty pointed to another positive start for India.

Keep an eye on stocks like Adani Ports, Tata Capital, PVR Inox, Adani Green, and Ola Electric—they're all in focus amid key news developments and the release of their second-quarter results.