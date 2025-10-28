Next Article
Sensex gains over 560 points, Nifty settles near 15,300 mark
Business
Indian stock markets ended Monday on a high, with Sensex up 567 points and Nifty rising 171 points—both just shy of record levels.
The boost came as investors took profits after a strong run, encouraged by hopes for better corporate earnings and signs that global trade tensions might be easing.
What to expect on Tuesday
Looking ahead to Tuesday, Asian markets were a bit cautious as everyone waits for big tech earnings reports and central bank updates.
Still, the GIFT Nifty pointed to another positive start for India.
Keep an eye on stocks like Adani Ports, Tata Capital, PVR Inox, Adani Green, and Ola Electric—they're all in focus amid key news developments and the release of their second-quarter results.