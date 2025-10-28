Asian markets pause as US dollar slips: What's the reason

Amazon and Microsoft earnings awaited; Fed meeting on focus

Markets are catching their breath right before some big moments:

Amazon and Microsoft are about to report earnings, which could reveal whether their earnings momentum can be sustained, especially as Amazon plans significant layoffs.

Plus, everyone's watching the Federal Reserve meeting for hints on interest rates.

Even though US-listed Chinese stocks got a 1.6% bump with talk of new trade deals ahead of a Trump-Xi summit, experts say deeper issues around security and tech still hang over things.