Asian markets pause as US dollar slips: What's the reason
Asian markets hit pause after Japan and South Korea set record highs on Monday.
The US dollar slipped for a second day, gold steadied just under $4,000/oz after a recent slide, and Wall Street closed at fresh records—thanks to easing US-China trade tensions and American companies holding up against tariffs.
Amazon and Microsoft earnings awaited; Fed meeting on focus
Markets are catching their breath right before some big moments:
Amazon and Microsoft are about to report earnings, which could reveal whether their earnings momentum can be sustained, especially as Amazon plans significant layoffs.
Plus, everyone's watching the Federal Reserve meeting for hints on interest rates.
Even though US-listed Chinese stocks got a 1.6% bump with talk of new trade deals ahead of a Trump-Xi summit, experts say deeper issues around security and tech still hang over things.
S&P 500's 3-day rally
The S&P 500 just wrapped up its best three-day rally since May—driven by AI-focused tech giants and hopes that rate cuts might be on the way.
But with ongoing uncertainty in US-China relations and investors waiting for more signals from both corporate earnings and Fed policy, it's clear that everyone's holding their breath to see what happens next.