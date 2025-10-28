Amazon to lay off 30,000 employees in latest job cuts

Layoffs follow previous cuts

This move comes after Amazon already cut 27,000 jobs since late 2022, mostly because they hired too many people during the pandemic boom.

CEO Andy Jassy says the company is making over 450 changes to boost efficiency and reduce red tape.

While AWS sales are up by 17.5%, it's still behind rivals.

Amazon plans to hire 250,000 seasonal workers for the holidays and is also reorganizing a segment of its HR unit (PXT) focused on diversity initiatives.

The company plans to report third-quarter earnings on Thursday.