GST registration to get tech upgrade from November 1

If you're considered low-risk, your GST registration could be approved automatically within the working days—no more waiting around for manual checks. The system uses the system and intelligence gathered to sort applicants; only high-risk cases will get extra scrutiny from officers. It's all part of the bigger GST 2.0 reforms to cut red tape and make taxes simpler.

Broader impact on ease of doing business

For startups and young entrepreneurs, this means less paperwork and fewer delays when getting started.

As Ranjeet Mahtani from Dhruva Advisors points out, the real test will be how well the tech handles risk grading and avoids glitches that have tripped up past upgrades.

This change also fits into broader reforms like simpler tax rates (5%, 18%) and a higher slab for "sin goods"—all designed to make business smoother for everyone stepping into India's economy.