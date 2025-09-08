Oil prices rise as OPEC+ decides to ease production cuts

What are the key details?

Starting October 2025, OPEC+ (think Saudi Arabia, Russia, and friends) will increase production by 137,000 barrels per day (reducing their voluntary production cut by that amount) after months of larger increases.

They say this move helps keep the market balanced and stable—and they're keeping a close eye on things in case more changes are needed.

Plus, with possible new US sanctions on Russia in the mix, supply could get even tighter; India's crude futures also saw a bump to ₹5521 (up 1.36%).