Dalmia Bharat hits 52-week high on stellar quarterly results
Dalmia Bharat's stock just hit a 52-week high of ₹2,434.70, making it one of the top performers in the Nifty Midcap 150 this week.
The boost comes right after the company posted standout numbers for June 2025.
Quarterly profit jumps to ₹395 crore
If you're watching market trends or curious about what drives big moves, here's why:
Dalmia Bharat's quarterly profit jumped to ₹395 crore—way up from ₹145 crore last year—and revenue reached ₹3,636 crore.
For the full year ending March 2025, profits hit ₹699 crore on nearly ₹14,000 crore in revenue.
Other factors driving the stock's rise
Steady operating margins (around 9.5%), a manageable debt-to-equity ratio (now at 0.30), and a solid AA+/Stable credit rating from CRISIL have all kept investor confidence high.
Plus, back-to-back dividends—₹4 per share last October and another ₹5 in April—have sweetened the deal for shareholders and fueled today's bullish mood.