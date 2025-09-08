Dalmia Bharat hits 52-week high on stellar quarterly results

If you're watching market trends or curious about what drives big moves, here's why: Dalmia Bharat's quarterly profit jumped to ₹395 crore—way up from ₹145 crore last year—and revenue reached ₹3,636 crore. For the full year ending March 2025, profits hit ₹699 crore on nearly ₹14,000 crore in revenue.

Other factors driving the stock's rise

Steady operating margins (around 9.5%), a manageable debt-to-equity ratio (now at 0.30), and a solid AA+/Stable credit rating from CRISIL have all kept investor confidence high.

Plus, back-to-back dividends—₹4 per share last October and another ₹5 in April—have sweetened the deal for shareholders and fueled today's bullish mood.