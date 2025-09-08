NLC India's stock jumps 2.5% on stellar Q1 profit

For young investors or anyone curious about market moves, NLC India's Q1 revenue jumped 13% year-on-year to ₹3,825.61 crore, while net profit soared by about 48% to ₹839.15 crore compared to last year's first quarter. That kind of growth signals a company on the rise.

Looking at the company's full FY25 results

Looking at the bigger picture, NLC India wrapped up FY25 with a revenue of ₹15,282.96 crore (up from ₹12,999.03 crore in FY24) and a net profit that climbed 45% over last year to ₹2,713.37 crore.

With stronger returns, NLC seems set for more growth ahead—a good sign if you're tracking solid companies in the Indian market.