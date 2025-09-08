NLC India's stock jumps 2.5% on stellar Q1 profit
NLC India's stock rose 2.5% to ₹234.24 on Monday, thanks to its impressive financial results for the quarter ending June 2025.
The company, part of the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index, posted higher profits and better earnings per share—even with steady revenues—catching investors' attention.
For those new to investing, NLC India's Q1 performance
For young investors or anyone curious about market moves, NLC India's Q1 revenue jumped 13% year-on-year to ₹3,825.61 crore, while net profit soared by about 48% to ₹839.15 crore compared to last year's first quarter.
That kind of growth signals a company on the rise.
Looking at the company's full FY25 results
Looking at the bigger picture, NLC India wrapped up FY25 with a revenue of ₹15,282.96 crore (up from ₹12,999.03 crore in FY24) and a net profit that climbed 45% over last year to ₹2,713.37 crore.
With stronger returns, NLC seems set for more growth ahead—a good sign if you're tracking solid companies in the Indian market.