Oil prices soar as US-Iran tensions escalate
Business
Oil prices shot up on Tuesday, with Brent crude nearing $104 a barrel after tensions spiked between the US and Iran.
President Trump's decision to hold off on possible strikes, along with mixed messages, like Trump calling talks "productive" while Iran denies any negotiations, has made markets extra jumpy.
Analysts say real oil supply is what everyone is watching
The Strait of Hormuz is basically the world's oil superhighway. Lately, less shipping and output cuts from Gulf countries have pushed prices up by 40% this month.
Add in reports of damaged Iranian gas facilities and military standoffs, and it's no wonder analysts say real oil supply, not just political talk, is what everyone's watching right now.