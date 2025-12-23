Ola Electric shares jump after Bhavish Aggarwal sells stake

What this means for Ola Electric and investors

After the sale, promoter holdings dropped from 36.78% to 34.6%, but Ola says there's no change in who's in charge or their commitment.

The timing is tough, though—Ola Electric's market share slipped to 6.7% in November as competition heats up, and analysts are split: some say 'Sell,' others 'Buy' or 'Hold.'

The stock closed at ₹34.39 on December 22, down over half from its IPO debut.