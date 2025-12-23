Next Article
Ola Electric shares jump after Bhavish Aggarwal sells stake
Business
Ola Electric's shares ended Monday marginally higher after the company disclosed that founder Bhavish Aggarwal had sold part of his stake to clear debt and cover taxes.
He offloaded 9.62 crore shares between December 16-18, raising ₹324 crore at an average price of ₹33.63 per share—well below the IPO price of ₹76.
What this means for Ola Electric and investors
After the sale, promoter holdings dropped from 36.78% to 34.6%, but Ola says there's no change in who's in charge or their commitment.
The timing is tough, though—Ola Electric's market share slipped to 6.7% in November as competition heats up, and analysts are split: some say 'Sell,' others 'Buy' or 'Hold.'
The stock closed at ₹34.39 on December 22, down over half from its IPO debut.