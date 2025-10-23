Ola Electric to raise funds as competition heats up
Ola Electric, a major name in India's electric scooter scene, is holding a board meeting on Saturday, October 25, 2025, to consider raising fresh funds.
The money—likely through equity or other securities—would back their push for growth as the electric vehicle market gets more crowded.
Ola Electric focuses on making EVs in-house
They build electric two-wheelers and handle everything from battery R&D to making the scooters themselves.
Ola Electric recently rolled out a modular battery storage system called Shakti, making their bikes pretty accessible.
Other recent fundraising efforts and market share
Raised ₹5,500 crore in their August 2024 IPO, with a significant portion allocated to boost cell manufacturing
Approved to raise ₹1,700 crore via debt in May 2025
Market share slipped from 18.7% in August to 13.2% in September 2025, showing the competition is heating up