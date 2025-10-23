Crisil: Corporate revenue growth barely touched 6% in Q2FY26

Power, coal, IT services saw the slowest growth

Power, coal, IT services, and steel—together making up a third of all revenue—barely grew or even slipped.

Power was up just 1%, coal stayed flat, and steel grew by 4% on-year despite a decline in steel prices.

On the flip side, rural demand gave tractor sales a big lift (up 36%) and two-wheelers rose by 9%.

Cement and telecom also did decently with revenues up 8% and 7%.