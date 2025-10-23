AI-driven automation reshapes tech industry, 91,700 jobs axed this year
This year, the tech world is seeing major job cuts as companies lean into AI and automation.
Over 91,700 roles have been slashed across 212 tech companies, including giants like Meta, Amazon, and TCS.
Meta alone let go of 600 people from its AI teams in a push to reorganize for efficiency.
It's all part of a bigger shift toward tech-driven operations that are changing how these companies work.
Amazon trims HR roles; TCS to cut 20,000 jobs
Amazon is cutting thousands of jobs, including a big chunk from its HR department, while Microsoft and Intel are letting go of 15,000 and 25,000 employees each as they move toward next-gen tech.
In India, TCS plans to cut up to 20,000 jobs for an AI-focused model—with Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra making similar moves.
For anyone eyeing a career in tech, it's clear: the industry's future is being rewritten by automation right now.