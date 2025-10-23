AI-driven automation reshapes tech industry, 91,700 jobs axed this year

Amazon trims HR roles; TCS to cut 20,000 jobs

Amazon is cutting thousands of jobs, including a big chunk from its HR department, while Microsoft and Intel are letting go of 15,000 and 25,000 employees each as they move toward next-gen tech.

In India, TCS plans to cut up to 20,000 jobs for an AI-focused model—with Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra making similar moves.

For anyone eyeing a career in tech, it's clear: the industry's future is being rewritten by automation right now.