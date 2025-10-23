SEBI proposes single-window KYC for mutual fund investments
SEBI is planning a single-window KYC system for mutual fund investors, aiming to cut down on delays and confusion.
If this goes through, you'll only need one full KYC check for each new mutual fund folio, with the verification being completed by the KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) after the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) conduct their internal checks.
The goal? Make investing smoother and less of a headache.
What this means for you
With the new process, your investment gets the green light only after the KRA marks your folio as KYC-compliant.
You'll get updates on your application straight to your email and phone, so no more being left in the dark.
This should mean fewer mix-ups, faster transactions, and no more missing out on dividends because of paperwork issues.
AMCs, KRAs, and intermediaries need to upgrade systems
AMCs, KRAs, and other intermediaries will need to upgrade their systems to make this work.
SEBI hopes this change will boost trust and make investing more efficient for everyone.
They're also open to public feedback on the plan until November 14, 2025—so if you've got thoughts, now's your chance.