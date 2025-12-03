The service was launched in September 2023

Ola suspends food‑delivery operations amid strategic shift

By Mudit Dube 02:37 pm Dec 03, 202502:37 pm

What's the story

Ola, the popular ride-hailing company, has suspended its food delivery service, Ola Foods. The decision comes as part of a broader restructuring effort by the SoftBank-backed firm. The service was launched in September 2023 as part of a partnership with the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). However, it has now been removed from the main Ola app and isn't accepting orders through ONDC either.