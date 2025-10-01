Next Article
ONGC shares gain 1.2% today: Check stock's price history
Business
ONGC just wrapped up its latest trading session at ₹239.98, slipping by a tiny 0.2%. The stock saw some serious action with over 1 crore shares traded.
As of October 1, 2025, ONGC's market value is a massive ₹3 lakh crore-plus, and it's running a P/E ratio of 8.36 with earnings per share at ₹28.63.
ONGC's price history and future outlook
Over the past three months, ONGC dropped by about 1.9%, but there's been a bit of a bounce-back—up 2.5% in the last month and rising another 1.2% just this week.
Investors are watching these ups and downs closely to figure out what might come next for ONGC's future in the market.