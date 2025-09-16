Online holiday shopping growth in US to slow this year
Online holiday shopping in the US is expected to grow by just 2.1% this year, reaching $288 billion between November and December, according to Salesforce.
That's a noticeable dip from last year's 4% bump.
Rising living costs and general economic uncertainty are making shoppers more cautious about their spending.
Fewer discount codes expected this season
Retailers, feeling the pinch from higher supply chain costs, are dialing back on big promotions—so expect fewer discount codes floating around this season.
AI's growing influence on shopping experience
AI-driven recommendations and virtual shopping assistants could influence $51 billion (about 18%) of all US online holiday sales this year.
During Cyber Week, average discounts should hit around 29%, especially on clothes, beauty products, and home goods—so if you're deal-hunting, that's when to watch.