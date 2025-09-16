Rulebase raises $2.1 million to supercharge banks' back-office with AI
Rulebase, a startup founded by Nigerian engineers Gideon Ebose and Chidi Williams, just raised $2.1 million in pre-seed funding led by Bowery Capital, with Y Combinator and others joining in.
Their goal? Build smarter AI tools that handle the boring but important compliance and back-office work for banks and fintechs.
Their AI 'agent coworker' automates compliance and back-office tasks
Rulebase's "agent coworker" plugs into platforms like Zendesk, Jira, and Slack to automate customer support, dispute handling, and regulatory checks.
Instead of humans reviewing just 3-5% of cases, this AI reviews everything—helping clients like business bank Rho cut costs by up to 70% and reduce escalated disputes by 30%.
Funding will help them expand their AI's capabilities
After joining Y Combinator's Fall 2024 batch, Rulebase has been growing fast with double-digit monthly revenue jumps.
With this new funding (as of September 2025), they plan to boost engineering efforts and expand their AI into fraud detection, audit prep, and regulatory reporting—mainly serving banks across Africa, Europe, and the US.