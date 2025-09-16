Rulebase raises $2.1 million to supercharge banks' back-office with AI

Rulebase's "agent coworker" plugs into platforms like Zendesk, Jira, and Slack to automate customer support, dispute handling, and regulatory checks. Instead of humans reviewing just 3-5% of cases, this AI reviews everything—helping clients like business bank Rho cut costs by up to 70% and reduce escalated disputes by 30%.

Funding will help them expand their AI's capabilities

After joining Y Combinator's Fall 2024 batch, Rulebase has been growing fast with double-digit monthly revenue jumps.

With this new funding (as of September 2025), they plan to boost engineering efforts and expand their AI into fraud detection, audit prep, and regulatory reporting—mainly serving banks across Africa, Europe, and the US.