OPEC: India's LPG demand to double near 2 million bpd by2050 Business Jun 20, 2026

India's appetite for LPG is expected to double by 2050, reaching nearly 2 million barrels a day, according to OPEC's latest outlook.

Most of this growth comes from households (right now, about 90% of India's LPG is used for everyday cooking).

In fact, India's cumulative LPG consumption rose 6% year-on-year to 33.21 mt in FY26 provisionally, the highest annual growth in usage since FY19.