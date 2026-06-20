OPEC: India's LPG demand to double near 2 million bpd by2050
India's appetite for LPG is expected to double by 2050, reaching nearly 2 million barrels a day, according to OPEC's latest outlook.
Most of this growth comes from households (right now, about 90% of India's LPG is used for everyday cooking).
In fact, India's cumulative LPG consumption rose 6% year-on-year to 33.21 mt in FY26 provisionally, the highest annual growth in usage since FY19.
PMUY reaches 10.55 cr beneficiaries
Government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana have made a big difference, helping roughly 10.55 crore PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries get access to clean cooking fuel.
Globally too, more countries in Africa and Asia are turning to LPG for cleaner kitchens and reducing the traditional use of biomass.
Plus, industries like petrochemicals are keeping demand strong worldwide.