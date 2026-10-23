OpenAI seeks $30B at $1.25 trillion valuation ahead of IPO
What's the story
OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company based in San Francisco, is on the verge of a major funding round. According to CNBC, new investment could value the company at $1.25 trillion and bring in up to $30 billion. The deal is being led by investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Coatue.
Funding details
OpenAI's IPO timeline
OpenAI has informed investors that it hopes to finalize the funding round by next week. The total amount is still being finalized.
This funding round is being described as an "opportunistic" bridge ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO).
OpenAI's Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar has previously told employees that an IPO could take place in 2027.
Strategic negotiations
Push for more computing capacity
Along with the new funding, OpenAI is also said to be negotiating a commercial deal to secure more computing capacity from the UAE.
The move could give OpenAI more computing power as it expands its AI business.
The fundraising comes at a time when tech markets are witnessing some instability, with CoreWeave's situation and future financing conditions amid rising interest rates being closely watched by investors.
Market implications
Higher benchmark for OpenAI's future IPO
If this funding round values OpenAI at over $1 trillion, it would become one of the most valuable private companies. The high valuation would also set a higher benchmark for OpenAI's future IPO.
The development could also affect Anthropic's upcoming IPO, with reports suggesting Anthropic is eyeing a $1.5 to $2 trillion valuation for its public debut.