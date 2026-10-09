Why OpenAI's annualized revenue is $20B lower than previously reported

Both OpenAI and Anthropic are GAAP compliant, but they have different approaches to recording revenue from partner sales.

For instance, if a customer pays $100 for an AI service through a cloud provider, Anthropic's method allows it to record the entire amount as top-line revenue.

On the other hand, OpenAI only records its share of certain partner sales.

This difference stems from how each company views its role in transactions and who controls customer relationships.