Orkla India's ₹1,668cr IPO opens tomorrow: Key details

Orkla India owns everyday brands like MTR, Eastern, and Rasoi Magic. With over 400 products—think spices and ready-to-cook mixes—they deliver about 2.3 million units daily across all Indian states and export to over 40 countries. Their network includes nine factories in India plus contract sites abroad.

GMP currently stands at ₹106 per share

The gray market premium currently sits at ₹106 per share, hinting at possible listing gains of around 14% if you buy at the top end of the price band.

In FY25 (last financial year), Orkla posted a net profit of ₹255.6 crore—about a 13% jump over last year.

Shares are set to list on NSE and BSE on November 6; allocation splits are: QIBs get up to 50%, NIIs take 15%, and retail investors have access to 35%.