OYO's parent company PRISM launches new app for premium stays
Business
PRISM, the company behind OYO, has launched a new app called CheckIn, catering to premium hotels, homes, and experiences globally.
Initially available in India, CheckIn brings together luxury brands like SUNDAY Hotels and European holiday homes such as Belvilla—all aimed at travelers looking for stylish, high-quality stays.
CheckIn aims to meet the demand for luxury accommodations
CheckIn is PRISM's move into the luxury space, breaking away from OYO's usual budget vibe.
The app focuses on strict quality standards and design-forward properties—something 55% of surveyed users said they want.
You'll find options in hotspots like London, Dubai, and Bali. For now it's India-only, but PRISM plans to take it global soon.