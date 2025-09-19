OYO's parent company PRISM launches new app for premium stays

CheckIn aims to meet the demand for luxury accommodations

CheckIn is PRISM's move into the luxury space, breaking away from OYO's usual budget vibe.

The app focuses on strict quality standards and design-forward properties—something 55% of surveyed users said they want.

You'll find options in hotspots like London, Dubai, and Bali. For now it's India-only, but PRISM plans to take it global soon.