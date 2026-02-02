Patel Retail's profit soars 96% as it expands overseas

Patel Retail just posted a 96% jump in net profit for the October-December 2025 quarter, hitting ₹12 crore. This surge came alongside a strong 36% boost in total income, signaling that their business is growing fast—both at home and overseas.

Core earnings climb, but expenses rise too The company's core earnings (EBITDA) climbed 64% to ₹24.91 crore, and profit before tax more than doubled—even as expenses rose.

Lower finance costs also helped keep profits healthy.

New export orders and store openings boost growth prospects Patel Retail landed ₹25 crore in new export orders from Italy, the UK, UAE, and Saudi Arabia through its new facilities.

Plus, they opened their 49th store in Titwala East to tap into suburban markets.