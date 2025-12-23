PayNearby's 'Saathi' app brings UPI to rural India

With Saathi, you can link multiple payment instruments, scan QR codes at local shops, pay bills (with handy reminders), recharge your phone or broadband, and even start investing in mutual funds from just ₹100. The app also supports fixed deposits, digital gold, and credit products—and PayNearby says micro-insurance and lending are coming soon.

Designed for everyone—especially 1st-timers

Saathi stands out by focusing on users who aren't always online or fluent in English.

It offers multi-language support, voice navigation (thanks to Bhashini), an AI assistant for guidance, and even lets you check Aadhaar seeding for government subsidies.

Over 1 lakh downloads already show it's catching on where digital help is needed most.