Paytm's new AI feature converts expense reports into rap songs
Paytm, India's leading payments platform, has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature called 'Playback.' The innovative tool converts users' monthly spending summaries into personalized rap songs. Currently in beta testing and available to select high-transaction users, Playback can be accessed from the app's 'Balance & History' section. It analyzes spending patterns across shopping, food, travel, and utilities categories before generating custom rap lyrics summarizing each user's expenses for the previous month.
How to use playback on the Paytm app
To use Playback, users need to update their Paytm app to the latest version and tap on the feature's banner in the Balance & History section. The AI analyzes spending data and generates a shareable rap song that can be played and shared with friends. A company spokesperson said this feature is aimed at making expense tracking more engaging for younger users who "consume their world as content."
Playback part of Paytm's push for financial awareness
The company sees Playback as a way to promote financial awareness by turning mundane expense reports into an interactive experience. The feature is part of Paytm's recent innovations, which also include spending reminders, monthly summaries, personalized UPI IDs, and transaction management tools. These are all aimed at improving user convenience and financial tracking on the platform.