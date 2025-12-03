Next Article
PB Fintech's big moves: ESOPs, digital payments, and healthcare bets
PB Fintech (the folks behind PolicyBazaar and Paisabazaar) is making some bold plays—rolling out ₹644 crore worth of stock options to keep top talent happy and invested in the company's growth.
At the same time, they're gearing up to jump into India's booming digital payments scene after getting a key RBI approval for their new payment arm.
Why should you care?
If you're curious about where fintech in India is headed, this is one to watch.
PB Fintech isn't just rewarding employees—they're also pumping nearly ₹700 crore into healthcare and showing off strong profits (revenue up 20%, profit more than doubled).
It's a sign that significant developments could be coming soon from a company already shaping how young Indians handle money online.