PE firms are buying India's hospitals

What do the deals look like?

Big names like Temasek and Blackstone have snapped up major hospital chains. KKR made headlines by earning over five times its money from Max Healthcare, while Temasek got involved with Manipal Hospitals and Blackstone took over Quality Care.

What's driving all this? More people in India have health insurance now, medical tourism is booming, growing 3.5 times between 2020 and 2024 to $7.69 billion, and PE-backed tech upgrades, such as robotics adoption, are making hospitals more efficient—so both patients and investors are seeing the benefits.