Pernia's Pop-Up Shop parent plans ₹750 crore IPO
Purple Style Labs (PSL), the company behind luxury fashion platform Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, is planning a ₹750 crore ($85 million) IPO in 2026 to fuel its next phase of growth.
The company might raise up to ₹140 crore before the IPO, which could slightly reduce the final amount raised.
Pernia's has opened 15 experience centers across India and London
Started in 2015 by Abhishek Agarwal, PSL runs high-end fashion platforms like Pernia's Pop-Up Shop.
Since acquiring Pernia's in 2018, PSL has opened 15 experience centers across India and London, featuring top designers such as Tarun Tahiliani and Falguni Shane Peacock.
Revenue jumped 36% to ₹508 crore in FY24
PSL has attracted over $87 million from investors so far—including big names like Salman Khan and Sachin Tendulkar.
In FY24, revenue jumped 36% to ₹508 crore, though losses also rose by 20% to ₹45.6 crore.
As it heads for its IPO, PSL is eyeing $200 million in gross sales.