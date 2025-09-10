Pernia's Pop-Up Shop parent plans ₹750 crore IPO

Started in 2015 by Abhishek Agarwal, PSL runs high-end fashion platforms like Pernia's Pop-Up Shop. Since acquiring Pernia's in 2018, PSL has opened 15 experience centers across India and London, featuring top designers such as Tarun Tahiliani and Falguni Shane Peacock.

PSL has attracted over $87 million from investors so far—including big names like Salman Khan and Sachin Tendulkar.

In FY24, revenue jumped 36% to ₹508 crore, though losses also rose by 20% to ₹45.6 crore.

As it heads for its IPO, PSL is eyeing $200 million in gross sales.