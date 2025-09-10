Baiju Bhatt: Indian-origin billionaire on Forbes 400 list
Baiju Bhatt, co-founder of Robinhood, just made it to the 2025 Forbes 400 as one of the youngest billionaires—he's 40 and the only Indian-origin entrepreneur on the list, with a net worth of $6 billion.
He joins names like Mark Zuckerberg among tech's elite.
Early life and education
Bhatt grew up in a Gujarati immigrant family in Virginia and faced tough times after his father's illness.
He powered through, earning a physics degree and a master's in mathematics at Stanford, where he met Vlad Tenev—his future Robinhood co-founder.
Robinhood's rise
Bhatt helped launch Robinhood in 2013 to make stock trading commission-free.
By 2018, Robinhood was valued at $6 billion and Bhatt became a billionaire.
He served as co-CEO until 2020 and stayed on as chief creative officer until 2024.
What's next for Bhatt?
Meanwhile, Robinhood's stock jumped by 400% by this year thanks to new financial products and crypto growth; company revenues hit $3 billion in 2024.