Baiju Bhatt: Indian-origin billionaire on Forbes 400 list Business Sep 10, 2025

Baiju Bhatt, co-founder of Robinhood, just made it to the 2025 Forbes 400 as one of the youngest billionaires—he's 40 and the only Indian-origin entrepreneur on the list, with a net worth of $6 billion.

He joins names like Mark Zuckerberg among tech's elite.