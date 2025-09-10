InoxGFL targets 2 GW wind energy projects by March 2027
InoxGFL Group is going big on wind energy, aiming to deliver over 2 gigawatts (GW) of projects by March 2027.
Backed by a hefty 3.2 GW order book and a recent GST cut on renewable equipment from 12% to 5%, the company expects project costs to drop and things to move faster.
Executive Director outlines ambitious growth plans
Executive Director Devansh Jain says they're targeting a massive 70% year-on-year growth, with plans for 1,200 megawatts (MW) in FY25-26 and more than 2 GW in FY26-27.
Expanded manufacturing—like their new nacelle plant in Gujarat—and better infrastructure are helping them raise profit margin goals too.
GST cut, rights issue boost project viability
The GST cut should trim project costs by about 5-6%. Plus, after a rights issue and credit rating upgrade, InoxGFL is now net cash-positive.
Still, even with all these wins on paper, the company's shares have dropped over 37% in the past year—so investors are watching closely.