InoxGFL targets 2 GW wind energy projects by March 2027

Executive Director Devansh Jain says they're targeting a massive 70% year-on-year growth, with plans for 1,200 megawatts (MW) in FY25-26 and more than 2 GW in FY26-27. Expanded manufacturing—like their new nacelle plant in Gujarat —and better infrastructure are helping them raise profit margin goals too.

GST cut, rights issue boost project viability

The GST cut should trim project costs by about 5-6%. Plus, after a rights issue and credit rating upgrade, InoxGFL is now net cash-positive.

Still, even with all these wins on paper, the company's shares have dropped over 37% in the past year—so investors are watching closely.