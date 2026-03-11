Personal loans: Types, features, and more

Personal loans in India provide a flexible financial solution for those in need of immediate funds. These loans can be used for various purposes, from medical emergencies to travel expenses. Unlike other types of loans, personal loans are unsecured, which means you don't have to pledge any collateral. This makes them an attractive option for many borrowers. Here's a look at different aspects of personal loans in India.

Loan options Types of personal loans available In India, personal loans come in various types to meet different needs. There are general-purpose personal loans that can be used for anything, and specific-purpose loans like wedding or education loans. Some banks also offer pre-approved personal loans to existing customers based on their credit history and relationship with the bank. These options give borrowers the flexibility to choose a loan that best suits their financial requirements.

Cost details Interest rates and fees explained Interest rates on personal loans in India usually range between 10% and 25% per annum, depending on factors like credit score, income level, and loan amount. Processing fees generally range between 1% and 3% of the loan amount. It's important for borrowers to compare different lenders to find competitive rates and understand all associated fees before making a decision.

Qualification requirements Eligibility criteria for borrowers To qualify for a personal loan in India, borrowers must meet certain eligibility criteria. Usually, they should be between 21 and 60 years old, have a stable source of income, and maintain a good credit score (generally above 750). Lenders also consider factors like employment stability and existing debt obligations while assessing applications.

