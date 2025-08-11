Philips India is going all-in on digital, dropping TV ads
Philips India is officially dropping TV ads this year and going all-in on digital.
The brand says it's time to meet people where they actually are—on their phones and laptops.
Smit Shukla, who leads consumer marketing, shared that this move is about reaching people more directly and making content that actually fits each platform.
YouTube will be a major platform for Philips's new strategy
You'll see Philips using YouTube for deep-dive videos on parenting and childcare, while Instagram will spotlight beauty products with wide-reaching posts.
For men's grooming, expect a mix of platforms plus some familiar faces—think creator collabs and even Virat Kohli showing up in campaigns.
They're also using data tools to figure out what works
It's not just digital: Philips is also putting up big hoardings in busy spots, hosting pop-up events, running college fests for men's grooming, and teaming up with maternity hospitals.
They're also using new data tools to figure out what actually works—so their marketing feels less like noise and more like something you'd want to check out.