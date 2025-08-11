Philips India is going all-in on digital, dropping TV ads

You'll see Philips using YouTube for deep-dive videos on parenting and childcare, while Instagram will spotlight beauty products with wide-reaching posts. For men's grooming, expect a mix of platforms plus some familiar faces—think creator collabs and even Virat Kohli showing up in campaigns.

It's not just digital: Philips is also putting up big hoardings in busy spots, hosting pop-up events, running college fests for men's grooming, and teaming up with maternity hospitals.

They're also using new data tools to figure out what actually works—so their marketing feels less like noise and more like something you'd want to check out.