PhonePe plans IPO in early 2026, eyes $12bn valuation Business Sep 04, 2025

PhonePe, backed by Walmart, is gearing up to file for its IPO confidentially by the end of September and hopes to hit the stock market in early 2026.

The company wants to raise ₹10,000-13,000 crore (about $1.2-1.5 billion) by selling around 10% of its shares—putting its valuation between $10-12 billion.