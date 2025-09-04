TATA Consumer Products slips 2.37% on ESOPs, dividend announcement

Financials and recent developments

Recently, TATA Consumer Products rolled out employee stock options (ESOP) and a purchase scheme (ESPS), plus announced a final dividend of ₹8.25 per share in April (effective from May).

Financially, things look mixed: annual revenue grew from ₹15,205.85 crore last year to ₹17,618.30 crore this year, and net profit also rose overall—but profits dipped slightly between March and June quarters in 2025 despite higher sales.