TATA Consumer Products slips 2.37% on ESOPs, dividend announcement
On Thursday, TATA Consumer Products's stock slipped 2.37% to ₹1,078.20, making it one of the bigger losers on the Nifty 50.
It wasn't alone—IndusInd Bank and ONGC also saw drops by late morning on September 4.
Financials and recent developments
Recently, TATA Consumer Products rolled out employee stock options (ESOP) and a purchase scheme (ESPS), plus announced a final dividend of ₹8.25 per share in April (effective from May).
Financially, things look mixed: annual revenue grew from ₹15,205.85 crore last year to ₹17,618.30 crore this year, and net profit also rose overall—but profits dipped slightly between March and June quarters in 2025 despite higher sales.