M&M, Bajaj Finance lead Nifty 50 gainers

Strong quarterly results boost investor sentiment

What's behind these numbers?

Both M&M and Bajaj Finance posted strong financials for the June 2025 quarter. M&M's revenue shot up to ₹45,529 crore (from ₹37,218 crore last year), with net profit rising to ₹3,898 crore.

Bajaj Finance also impressed—revenue hit ₹19,524 crore (up from ₹16,099 crore), and net profit climbed to ₹4,765 crore.

These solid results have likely boosted investor confidence and contributed to the market's performance this week.