M&M, Bajaj Finance lead Nifty 50 gainers
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Bajaj Finance were the big winners on the Nifty 50 this morning.
M&M's stock jumped 6.45% to ₹3,498, while Bajaj Finance climbed nearly 5% to ₹940.50.
Nestle, Trent, and Grasim also saw smaller gains in today's session.
Strong quarterly results boost investor sentiment
What's behind these numbers?
Both M&M and Bajaj Finance posted strong financials for the June 2025 quarter. M&M's revenue shot up to ₹45,529 crore (from ₹37,218 crore last year), with net profit rising to ₹3,898 crore.
Bajaj Finance also impressed—revenue hit ₹19,524 crore (up from ₹16,099 crore), and net profit climbed to ₹4,765 crore.
These solid results have likely boosted investor confidence and contributed to the market's performance this week.