Next Article
GST rates changing on September 22: Smartphones won't get cheaper
GST rates are getting a shake-up from September 22, 2025.
The government is reducing taxes on TVs and air conditioners—great news if you've been eyeing an upgrade, especially with climate change making these gadgets more of a necessity.
But if you were hoping for cheaper smartphones, no such luck—mobile phones are still stuck at 18% GST.
No change in mobile phone prices
Expect lower prices on TVs and ACs just in time for the festive season.
Mobile phone prices won't budge though, as the government has effectively treated them as non-essential compared to other electronics, according to some interpretations.
The smartphone industry isn't thrilled, but for now, your next phone will cost the same as before.