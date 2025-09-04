Next Article
HUL stock rises 0.30%: Here's why investors are still interested
Hindustan Unilever's stock inched up 0.30% to ₹2,672.80 on Thursday, with a solid 1.35 million shares changing hands—showing that investors are still paying attention.
Company numbers continue to trend up
The company's numbers keep trending up: revenue climbed to ₹63,121 crore for the year ending March 2025, and net profit reached ₹10,679 crore—both higher than last year.
Even the June 2025 quarter beat last year's results.
Dividend announced, new MD & CEO takes charge
HUL announced a ₹24 per share dividend and welcomed Priya Nair as its new MD & CEO.
Analysts remain upbeat about the company, with Moneycontrol analysis indicating a very bullish sentiment for Hindustan Unilever as of September 4, 2025.