PIB fact check debunks Nirmala Sitharaman 'Quantum AI' endorsement claim
A viral post is making the rounds, claiming Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supports a "Quantum AI" investment scheme that promises ₹40 lakh returns from just ₹22,000, plus "zero risk" and a supposed government guarantee.
But don't fall for it: PIB Fact Check has called out the claim as completely fake, confirming neither Sitharaman nor the government has anything to do with this scheme.
PIB and SBI warn of scams
Authorities like PIB Fact Check and SBI are urging everyone to watch out for scams using famous names to look legit.
Always double-check investment offers, especially if they sound too good to be true.
If you spot anything fishy online, you can report it directly through WhatsApp (+91 8799711259), email (factcheck@pib.gov.in), or at cybercrime.gov.in, helping keep yourself and others safe from fraud.