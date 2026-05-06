PIB fact check debunks Nirmala Sitharaman 'Quantum AI' endorsement claim

PIB and SBI warn of scams

Authorities like PIB Fact Check and SBI are urging everyone to watch out for scams using famous names to look legit.

Always double-check investment offers, especially if they sound too good to be true.

If you spot anything fishy online, you can report it directly through WhatsApp (+91 8799711259), email (factcheck@pib.gov.in), or at cybercrime.gov.in, helping keep yourself and others safe from fraud.