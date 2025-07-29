Next Article
Piramal Pharma cuts quarterly loss to ₹82 crore
Piramal Pharma cut its quarterly loss to ₹82 crore—slightly better than last year's ₹89 crore loss.
Revenue dipped just a little, down to ₹1,934 crore from ₹1,951 crore, mainly because of some product destocking.
Expecting strong returns in future
Even with these bumps, the company's CDMO business saw solid growth and better profit margins overseas.
The hospital generics segment is expected to pick up later this year as new orders come in.
Chairperson Nandini Piramal is staying positive about hitting their big 2030 goal: $2 billion in revenue and strong returns.