Piyush Goyal begins 3-day Canada visit leading 150-member trade mission
Business
India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal is set for a three-day trip to Canada, leading a huge 150-member team of industry leaders.
The goal? To reboot trade and investment ties, with meetings lined up in Ottawa and Toronto.
This visit follows recent efforts to overcome diplomatic tensions and get economic talks back on track.
FTA talks and $50 billion target
The agenda includes negotiating a free trade deal covering energy and critical minerals.
There's also focus on teaming up for technology innovation, clean energy, and food processing.
Both countries are aiming high, hoping to hit $50 billion in bilateral trade over the next five years and increase the number of Canadian companies operating in India from 600 to 1,000.