Piyush Goyal: India over 15% toward $1tn FY27 exports
Business
India's aiming high with a $1 trillion export target by FY27, and commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal says we're already over 15% there.
Thanks to free trade agreements and a friendlier business environment, the country's making solid progress, so the goal isn't just talk.
Piyush Goyal: India US framework conditional
Goyal confirmed India and the US have finalized the framework for their proposed trade agreement, but it'll only kick in if Indian exporters aren't hit by higher tariffs.
On top of that, India is investing big in emerging sectors like AI and data centers, especially in Mumbai, to boost global competitiveness and help reach that massive export milestone.