Piyush Goyal says India deepens Canada partnership on critical minerals
India is stepping up its partnership with Canada, especially around critical minerals needed for electric vehicles and clean energy.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is heading to Canada from May 25-27, called the upcoming free trade deal "complementary, not competitive," pointing out that both countries have shared interests in areas like mining, textiles, leather, and skill development.
Goyal bringing 150+ leaders to Canada
Goyal will bring more than 150 Indian business leaders to Ottawa and Toronto for talks with Canadian officials and pension funds, hoping to boost investment.
Earlier this month, India and Canada wrapped up another round of negotiations on their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), covering trade rules and intellectual property.
The next round is set for July in Ottawa as both sides try to repair ties after recent strains.