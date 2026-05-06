PNB raises cybersecurity budget by over 50% to 700-800cr

PNB posts ₹5225cr profit, tightens security

After talks led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on AI risks, PNB's Executive Director D Surendran shared that the bank has already started rolling out new security measures: think stronger firewalls and round-the-clock audits to catch issues early.

On the money front, PNB saw net profit jump more than 14% to ₹52.25 billion and is aiming for more growth in loans and deposits, especially for retail and small businesses.