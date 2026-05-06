PNB sets aside up to ₹8,000cr for cybersecurity this year
Business
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is going big on cybersecurity this year, setting aside up to ₹8,000 crore, over 50% more than last year.
With digital threats on the rise, especially from advanced AI like Anthropic's Mythos, PNB is making security a top priority and dedicating one-fifth of its tech budget to keeping things safe.
PNB to boost firewalls and audits
To stay ahead of hackers, PNB is investing in stronger firewalls and launching 24/7 audits for quicker threat detection.
This push comes as Indian regulators ramp up pressure on banks to be ready for AI-driven cyber risks.
Recent meetings between government officials and banks highlight just how important solid digital defenses are for everyone's money today.