PNB sets aside up to ₹8,000cr for cybersecurity this year Business May 06, 2026

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is going big on cybersecurity this year, setting aside up to ₹8,000 crore, over 50% more than last year.

With digital threats on the rise, especially from advanced AI like Anthropic's Mythos, PNB is making security a top priority and dedicating one-fifth of its tech budget to keeping things safe.